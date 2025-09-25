Sameer Wankhede sues Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies for ₹2 crore over Netflix show ‘The Ba***ds Of Bollywood’

IRS officer Sameer Wankhede has filed a defamation suit in the Delhi high court against Red Chillies Entertainment limited owned by actor Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan for their son Aryan Khan's directorial debut series “Ba***ds of Bollywood”.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Wankhede – in his lawsuit, seeking ₹2 crore for damages – alleged that the Aryan Khan directed Netflix series “contains false, malicious, and defamatory content aimed at damaging his reputation.”

He has proposed to donate the amount to Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital for the treatment of cancer patients, mentioned a report by India Today.

Who is Sameer Wankhede? Sameer Wankhede is an IRS officer and former NCB Mumbai zonal director. Previously, he has also headed high-profile narcotics investigations including the one involving Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

“Sameer Wankhede, IRS Officer, has filed a defamation suit before the Delhi High Court seeking reliefs in the nature of permanent and mandatory injunction, declaration, and damages against Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt Ltd, owned by actor Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, the OTT platform, Netflix and others, having been aggrieved by a false, malicious, and defamatory video produced by Red Chillies and broadcast by Netflix as part of their television series titled The Ba***ds of Bollywood,” read a statement by the IRS officer, reported HT.

Wankhede's claims Wankhede alleged that one particular scene from the “Ba***ds of Bollywood” 'mocks' him.

The lawsuit also questioned a character “making an obscene gesture – specifically, showing a middle finger after the character recites the slogan Satyamev Jayate”.

Sameer Wankhede also alleged that the series portrays “anti-drug enforcement agencies” in a negative light. The Ba***ds of Bollywood Released on September 18 on Netflix, Ba***ds of Bollywood, directed by Aryan Khan, stars Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Raghav, Bobby, Manoj Pahwa, and Anya Singh in lead roles.

Sameer Wankhede and Aryan Khan As per reports, Wankhede has also pointed out that the legal case concerning him and The Ba***ds of Bollywood's director Aryan Khan is still pending before the Bombay High Court and the NDPS Special Court in Mumbai.

The case dates back to October 2021, when Aryan Khan's name surfaced in a high-profile drugs case after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a rave party on the Goa-bound Cordelia Empress cruise ship off Mumbai's cost.