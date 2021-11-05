A total of six cases, including Aryan Khan's drugs-on-cruise case, has been taken away from the Narcotics Control Bureau's Mumbai zonal unit headed by Sameer Wankhede and transferred to the agency's operations unit based in Delhi, officials said on Friday.

“Six cases of our zone will now be investigated by Delhi teams (of NCB), including Aryan Khan's case and five other cases. It was an administrative decision," said Mutha Ashok Jain, the deputy director-general of south-western region of NCB.

The action has been taken on "administrative grounds" as these six have "wider and inter-state ramifications", said Jain.

He said the order for transfer of cases has been issued by NCB Director General (DG) SN Pradhan.

Wankhede, who is facing a number of personal and service-related allegations, will continue to be the zonal director of the Mumbai arm of NCB.

“I have not been removed from the investigation. It was my writ petition in court that the matter be probed by a central agency. So, the Aryan case and Sameer Khan case are being probed by Delhi NCB's SIT. It's coordination between NCB teams of Delhi and Mumbai," Wankhede was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

However, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, who had launched a tirade against Wankhede and levelled several allegations against him, said the NCB officer's removal from the case "is just the beginning".

''Sameer Wankhede removed from 5 cases including the Aryan Khan case. There are 26 cases in all that need to be probed. This is just the beginning... a lot more has to be done to clean this system and we will do it," the NCP leader said.

Countering this, the NCB asserted that no officer has been removed from their duty.

“No officer or officers have been removed from their present roles and they will continue to assist the Operations Branch investigation as required until any specific orders are issued to the contrary. It is reiterated that NCB functions across India as a single integrated agency," the agency said.

The NCB had arrested actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and at least 19 others in the drugs on cruise case on the intervening night of 2-3 October and Wankhede is facing a departmental vigilance probe after an independent witness in the case claimed extortion bid by those involved.

A team from Delhi NCB operations will camp in Mumbai to take the probe in these cases forward, officials said.

