Despite knowing that they won't be able to register their marriage, and it will not be held as legal, a same-sex couple recently got married in a traditional ceremony in Gurugram.

Anju Sharma and Kavita Tappu, who have been living together for four years, said that they both find each other extremely caring.

Anju said that even her mother found Kavita well-behaved when she was working for her as a make-up artist.

Anju and Kavita are now married to each other for two months. Both of them are active on social media platforms and have shared several videos of them on Instagram.

“I once invited her (Kavita) as my make-up artist for my shoot in Gurugram. She stayed with me for nearly 22 days. She was so well-behaved that even my mother liked her…She is extremely caring…We have been living together for 4 years," Anju told ANI.

Stating that she stood with her through thick and thin, Anju said, "Our marriage is not legal. It is legal and acceptable abroad, but not in India. I talked to my lawyers before the wedding about how to register it, to which they advised it could not be registered and would not be accepted as per law. We could get a live-in relationship certificate."

Kavita stated that she was aware that their videos would go viral on social media, but it feels bad when people drag her family into it.

Calling Anju extremely caring, Kavita said that she was proud of her decision and very happy with her.

"She is a TV serial artist. I was a makeup artist and worked in Haryana for ten years. But now I don't work as she has assured me that she will earn, and there is no need for me to work," said Kavita.

Kavita added that it has been 2 months since their marriage. “We want to adopt an orphan child in the future. We are lucky that our families were so understanding," added Kavita.

"I was worried about what my neighbours started saying behind my back…We are happy with our decision," said Anju.

On October 17, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court refused to recognize the right of same-sex couples to enter into marriages or have civil unions and left the decision to the Parliament.

