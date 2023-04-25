Same-sex marriage: After BCI, Delhi bar associations also raise objection on SC hearing2 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 10:16 AM IST
After objection from the Bar Council of India, coordination committee of All District Courts Bar Associations of Delhi has also expressed its ‘displeasure’ on the hearing of same-sex marriage
After the Bar Council of India, the coordination committee of All District Courts Bar Associations of Delhi has also "expressed displeasure" at the hearing on the issue of recognition of same-sex marriages before a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court.
