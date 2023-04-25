After the Bar Council of India, the coordination committee of All District Courts Bar Associations of Delhi has also "expressed displeasure" at the hearing on the issue of recognition of same-sex marriages before a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court.

On Monday, the co-ordination committee passed a resolution “expressing displeasure" at the hearing of the petitions demanding legalisation of same-sex marriages, reported Bar and Bench, a website tracking legal updates.

The SC bench led by the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has been hearing the petitions demanding legalization of same-sex marriages in India on a day-to-day basis.

However, the hearing and statements made by the apex court judges are receiving diverse reactions, where some criticising the judges and others praising the court for its stance.

In its resolution, the committee mentioned the main concern of the bar associations of the inevitable and far-reaching consequences of the decision of the courts.

“The issue needs to be discussed in Parliament"

Although the Supreme Court “plays a pivotal and crucial role in upholding the rule of law", there are certain issues that are too complex and have far-reaching consequences, said the bar associations. That's why they can't be left to the discretion of the courts.

The issue which is being discussed in the court is colossal and carries the potential to cause an unintended impact on the fabric of society.

"There are certain issues that are deeply entrenched in societal norms, values, and beliefs. These issues require careful consideration and public debate, as any decision or action taken without societal acceptance may have far-reaching consequences," said the associations.

Issues like same-sex marriage require a broad-based consensus that can only be achieved through public debate and discussion, observed the council committee in its resolution. That's why the committee opined on leaving the matter in the legislature's hands.

These issues need to be debated and discussed in Parliament, where elected representatives can take into account the views and concerns of their constituents, noted the resolution.

The resolution also highlighted that the legislature, while drafting various laws on marriage, didn't consider the aspect of marriage between people of the same sex. No consideration by the legislature on this aspect, render judicial intent in the matter as nugatory.

‘Same-Sex marriage and its societal impact at a nascent stage’ said the resolution

Calling the issue of same-sex marriage and its societal, psychological, and medical impacts at a nascent stage and experimentative stage, the resolution requested the apex court to deal with the issue with “utmost caution and wide consultation and discussion"

“In a democratic setup, the duty of law-making is typically delegated by the electorate to its elected representatives. Thus, the legislature would be best suited to foray into the new arenas of law-making, as per the evolving needs of the society," the resolution stated.

Notably, the Bar Council of India (BCI) had passed a similar resolution on the issue, requesting the apex court to leave the same-sex marriage issue for legislative consideration.