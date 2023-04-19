“It is not the question of what your genitals are. It is far more complex, that's the point. So, even when the Special Marriage Act says man and woman, the very notion of a man and a woman is not an absolute based on genitals," CJI Chandrachud said. The bench comprised Justices SK Kaul, SR Bhat, Hima Kohli, and PS Narasimha.

