Same-sex marriage: CJI says there are no absolutes as I said, even at risk of getting trolled2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 04:31 PM IST
- 'It is not the question of what your genitals are. It is far more complex, that's the point. So, even when the Special Marriage Act says man and woman, the very notion of a man and a woman is not an absolute based on genitals' , the SC bench headed by CJI Chandrachud has said on Day 1
‘There are no absolutes as I said, even at the risk of getting trolled’, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud was heard telling lawyers and others present int he Supreme Court room during the third day of hearing on legalisation of same-sex marriage.
