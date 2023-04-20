The Supreme Court of India's hearing into petitions seeking to legalize same-sex marriage has entered its third day on Thursday, April 20. The constitution bench has begun the hearing today. The hearings are being live-streamed in the public interest.

Same-sex couples and LGBTQ+ activists are hoping for a judgment in their favor, while the government and religious leaders strongly oppose same-sex unions. The debate on same-sex marriage is turning out to be a lively one.

Senior advocate Dr. Singhvi and senior advocate KV Vishwanathan, appearing for the petitioners, are presenting their arguments today.

During the hearing, the petitioners requested the CJI Chandrachud-led bench to allow them to present arguments till Monday. The top court is likely to hear the case on four days next week too, starting Monday.

Citing an interpretation of law from a case, Dr. Singhvi argued that the parliament's intention about enacting a legislation cannot restrain the court.

The argument was a response to the Central government's objection that the Supreme Court cannot hear the case since only the parliament is constitutionally permissible body to decide on the creation of a new social relationship, according to a report published by Hindustan Times.

CJI Chandrachud said that by decriminalizing homosexuality, the top court has not just recognized treating relationships between consenting adults of the same gender but also recognized that people who are of the same sex would even be in stable relationships.

On the second day, the top court was urged by the Indian government to use its ‘plenary powers, prestige, and moral authority' in taking a decision on legalizing same-sex marriage.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for one of the petitioners, said that “the State should come forward and provide recognition to same-sex marriage."

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, filed a fresh plea urging the top court that all the states and UTs be also made parties to the proceedings on the pleas

Centre urged SC that states, Union Territories be made parties to proceedings on pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriages. In this, the Centre informed that it has issued a letter on April 18 to all the states inviting comments and views on the "seminal issue" raised in the pleas.

CJI Chandrachud had on Tuesday (day 1 of hearing) also said the very notion of a man and a woman, as referred to in the Special Marriage Act, is not "an absolute based on genitals".

Mehta cited it is restricted to the genitals and added there were several laws that the court will be making redundant inadvertently if it chose to give legal backing to same-sex marriages.

He cited the Code of Criminal Procedure's provision that women cannot be examined after a certain time and suggested that a man could claim not to be a man despite having male genitals.

The apex court had on November 25 last year sought the Centre's response to separate pleas moved by two gay couples seeking enforcement of their right to marry and a direction to the authorities concerned to register their marriages under the Special Marriage Act.

India decriminalized homosexuality in 2018, but has yet to extend family rights to the LGBTQ community.