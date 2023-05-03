Same-sex marriage hearing: Centre to form committee to look into issues faced by LGBTQIA+ community1 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 04:55 PM IST
The five-judge Constitution Bench comprising of the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice S Ravindra Bhat, Justice Hima Kohli and Justice PS Narasimha is dealing with a batch of petitions pertaining to 'marriage equality rights for LGBTQIA community.
As the Supreme Court hears several petitions seeking the legalisation of same-sex marriages, the Centre has announced plans to form a committee to look into issues. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the five-judge constitution bench on Wednesday that it will constitute a team led by the union cabinet secretary to probe issues faced by the community.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×