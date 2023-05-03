As the Supreme Court hears several petitions seeking the legalisation of same-sex marriages, the Centre has announced plans to form a committee to look into issues. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the five-judge constitution bench on Wednesday that it will constitute a team led by the union cabinet secretary to probe issues faced by the community.

SG Mehta submitted that petitioners can submit suggestions so that the committee can apply their minds to it. He told the apex court that the Central government was positive about the concerns raised by the top court for giving some social benefits to same-sex couples. The SG also flagged the need for coordination between multiple ministries for the same.

During the previous hearing on April 27, the SC had asked the government to give a response on the social benefits that can be given to same-sex couples even without legal recognition of their marital status.

