Home / News / India /  Same-sex marriage hearing: Centre to form committee to look into issues faced by LGBTQIA+ community
Back

Same-sex marriage hearing: Centre to form committee to look into issues faced by LGBTQIA+ community

1 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 04:55 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
The Supreme Court of India is hearing a bunch of petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage. The right to equality is being invoked, to seek legal recognition of same-sex marriage. (HT file photo) (HT_PRINT)Premium
The Supreme Court of India is hearing a bunch of petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage. The right to equality is being invoked, to seek legal recognition of same-sex marriage. (HT file photo) (HT_PRINT)

The five-judge Constitution Bench comprising of the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice S Ravindra Bhat, Justice Hima Kohli and Justice PS Narasimha is dealing with a batch of petitions pertaining to 'marriage equality rights for LGBTQIA community.

As the Supreme Court hears several petitions seeking the legalisation of same-sex marriages, the Centre has announced plans to form a committee to look into issues. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the five-judge constitution bench on Wednesday that it will constitute a team led by the union cabinet secretary to probe issues faced by the community. 

SG Mehta submitted that petitioners can submit suggestions so that the committee can apply their minds to it. He told the apex court that the Central government was positive about the concerns raised by the top court for giving some social benefits to same-sex couples. The SG also flagged the need for coordination between multiple ministries for the same.

During the previous hearing on April 27, the SC had asked the government to give a response on the social benefits that can be given to same-sex couples even without legal recognition of their marital status.

ALSO READ: ‘Highly inappropriate': SCBA condemns BCI resolution on same-sex marriage

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout