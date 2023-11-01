Same-sex marriage: Review plea submitted against Supreme Court's October 17 verdict
Last month, a five-judge constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, refused to provide legal recognition to same-sex marriage.
A review petition has been submitted to the Supreme Court regarding its October 17 decision denying legal recognition to same-sex marriages. The plea has been filed by petitioner Udit Sood with the apex court registry.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message