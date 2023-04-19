Supreme Court has begun the Day 2 hearing arguments for granting legal recognition to same-sex marriages on Wednesday. The crucial case will decide the fate of marital and allied rights for lesbian and gay couples in the 1.4 billion-democratic country.

It’s unclear how long the Supreme Court will take to decide the case, which addresses what it’s called a “seminal" issue of great importance.

Defending same-sex marriages in India, senior advocate Rohatgi stated, "I'm not saying that all struggles will end. But I'm saying that if we succeed we should get an explicit declaration. He said all consequences flowing from the registration of a marriage of a heterosexual couple must also flow to same-sex marriage.

Rohatgi said that what India was during the Mughal era or British era, those laws or morals need to be imposed today".

He added, "In the US also, a large part of the society is also very conservative. In the recent past, they have gone back on abortions! It's not that they're very much ahead- the red necks as they're called. They're very conservative".

Rohatgi told the court, "We are being buried under the pressure of the majority...It is not the law but it is the mindset which is bothering us in daily life". Society accepts what the law is: Citing the example of the Widow Remarriage Act, he said, "We need to push the society to acknowledge us as equals in all respect because the constitution says so and the moral authority of this court is there. This court enjoys public confidence. The decrees will be violated if people do not have confidence. whether parliament follows the law or it does not, the society will follow the law laid down".

Citing the example of the Widow Remarriage Act, he said, "We need to push the society to acknowledge us as equals in all respect because the constitution says so and the moral authority of this court is there. This court enjoys public confidence. The decrees will be violated if people do not have confidence. whether parliament follows the law or it does not, the society will follow the law laid down". Cannot stop annulling Sec 377: "This court cannot stop at annulling section 377 but grant us equal rights to marry like heterosexual couples so that we can live in a society with dignity," Rohatgi added.

- Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the LGBTQ community responded to Mehta saying, "I am challenging a central law and merely because a subject is in the concurrent list it does mean states have to be joined.. insolvency was challenged before this court and that was in the concurrent list as well but states were not joined".

He added, "The letter was issued yesterday and notice was issued 5 months ago.. this could have been done earlier".

- Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Central govt said, "Before the petitioners start, I have placed one document on record. In continuation of my request that states be heard. Union of India has written to all Chief Secretaries that their views could be given"

-The government has filed a fresh affidavit before the apex court in the same-sex marriage case seeking directions to add all states and union territories as parties to the case. According to the Centre, any decision on the present issues without making States a party and without specifically obtaining their opinion on the present issue would render the present adversarial exercise incomplete and truncated.

-Centre tells SC it issued letter on April 18 to states inviting comments on seminal issue raised in pleas on same-sex marriages.