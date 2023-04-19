- Mukul Rohatgi's key remarks:

Rohatgi told the court, "We are being buried under the pressure of the majority...It is not the law but it is the mindset which is bothering us in daily life". Society accepts what the law is: Citing the example of the Widow Remarriage Act, he said, "We need to push the society to acknowledge us as equals in all respect because the constitution says so and the moral authority of this court is there. This court enjoys public confidence. The decrees will be violated if people do not have confidence. whether parliament follows the law or it does not, the society will follow the law laid down".

- Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the LGBTQ community responded to Mehta saying, "I am challenging a central law and merely because a subject is in the concurrent list it does mean states have to be joined.. insolvency was challenged before this court and that was in the concurrent list as well but states were not joined".