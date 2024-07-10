Same-sex marriage: SC judge recuses from hearing review petitions because of ’personal difficulties’

The consideration of the review petitions on the same-sex marriage verdict was deferred after Justice Sanjiv Khanna, a new member of the five-judge bench, recused on the grounds of "personal difficulties". The CJI will reconstitute the bench.

A five judge bench, comprising CJI DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Hima Kohli, BV Nagarathna and PS Narasimha, were scheduled to consider in-chambers the batch of pleas seeking review of its last year's judgment declining legal recognition to same-sex marriage on Wednesday, July 10.

Justices SK Kaul and S Ravindra Bhat, who have retired from the bench have been replaced by Justices Sanjiv Khanna and BV Nagarathna.

The pleas sought a review of the October 2023 verdict, which refused to accord legal recognition to same-sex marriage.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court refused to give an open court hearing on the review petition. A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said that the constitution bench review is heard not in the open court but in chambers.

Meanwhile, various review petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court challenging its judgement which declined marriage equality right to queer couples.

One of the review petitions was filed through advocates Karuna Nundy and Ruchira Goel. It sought to review the majority judgment dated October 17, 2023, passed by the Supreme Court, which rejected a batch of petitions, seeking legal recognition of same-sex and queer marriage.

The Supreme Court delivered four separate judgments dated October 17, 2023. The majority judgement was delivered by justices SR Bhat, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice SK Kaul have delivered minority judgements.

