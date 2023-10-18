After Supreme Court's gave its decision to not legalise same-sex marriage in India, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule called it truly disheartening and urged the Centre to amend marriage laws for LGBTQIA+ individuals.

She further added that the verdict has left LGBTQ+ community devastated and it serves as a sobering reminder that the path to equal rights can be difficult. A five-judge Constitution bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Tuesday ruled in a 3:2 verdict against giving constitutional validity to same-sex marriages. The top court said it is for Parliament to formulate legislation on it. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), NCP MP wrote, “The denial of LGBTQIA+ marriage rights is truly disheartening, a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle for equality and acceptance. This verdict has left the LGBTQ+ community in deep sadness. It's a stark reminder that the journey towards equal rights can be a challenging one. Now, it's up to us as elected representatives in Parliament to address this crucial issue." Also read: Same-Sex Marriage Verdict: A closer look at the opinions of all 5 judges Supriya Sule also spoke on the The Special Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2022 which she had introduced in the Parliament last year which aimed to secure equal marriage rights for LGBTQIA+ individuals. “"In 2022, I introduced The Special Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2022, aiming to secure equal marriage rights for LGBTQIA+ individuals. I stand with the LGBTQIA+ community, and NCP has an LGBTQIA+ Cell dedicated to the cause of equality and representation," she wrote. Urging the Union government to amend marriage laws for LGBTQIA+, she said, “Let's unite and work toward a more just, inclusive, and equitable India. Together, we can make a difference."

Meanwhile, The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh welcomed SC's judgement refusing to accord legal recognition to same-sex marriage. The RSS's women's wing Rashtra Sevika Samiti as well as the Vishva Hindu Parishad, affiliated to the Sangh, too welcomed the decision.

Releasing a press release, the RSS congratulated the apex court and wrote:

"The Supreme Court giving importance to the feelings of lakhs of citizens of India and thousands of years of basic Indian thought did not recognise same-sex marriage....Hence, I congratulate the Supreme Court on behalf of Rashtra Sevika Samiti. And I expect that in future also the Supreme Court will from time to time take decision in the same way to protect Indian values," it quoted Samiti chief V Shanta Kumari as saying.

While speaking to a news channel, VHP leader Govind Shende said, “In our culture, we do not approve of relationship for sexual relations, we regard it as immoral. Homosexual relationship has always been regarded as immoral. Parliament and the government should understand the people's feelings while taking decision on the issue, he said.

