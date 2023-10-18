Same-sex marriage: Supriya Sule calls SC's verdict ‘disheartening’, urges Centre to amend laws for LGBTQIA+ individuals
Same-sex marriage: NCP MP Supriya Sule calls Supreme Court's decision on same-sex marriage disheartening. RSS welcomes SC's decision refusing legal recognition to same-sex marriage, says it aligns with Indian values
After Supreme Court's gave its decision to not legalise same-sex marriage in India, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule called it truly disheartening and urged the Centre to amend marriage laws for LGBTQIA+ individuals.
Meanwhile, The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh welcomed SC's judgement refusing to accord legal recognition to same-sex marriage. The RSS's women's wing Rashtra Sevika Samiti as well as the Vishva Hindu Parishad, affiliated to the Sangh, too welcomed the decision.
Releasing a press release, the RSS congratulated the apex court and wrote:
"The Supreme Court giving importance to the feelings of lakhs of citizens of India and thousands of years of basic Indian thought did not recognise same-sex marriage....Hence, I congratulate the Supreme Court on behalf of Rashtra Sevika Samiti. And I expect that in future also the Supreme Court will from time to time take decision in the same way to protect Indian values," it quoted Samiti chief V Shanta Kumari as saying.
While speaking to a news channel, VHP leader Govind Shende said, “In our culture, we do not approve of relationship for sexual relations, we regard it as immoral. Homosexual relationship has always been regarded as immoral. Parliament and the government should understand the people's feelings while taking decision on the issue, he said.
