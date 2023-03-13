Same-sex marriage to be legal in India? What Supreme Court said while hearing plea2 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 04:36 PM IST
- The Supreme Court noted that legalising same sex marriage in India is a ‘seminal Issue’ and noted that a constitution bench of five judges would further make a decision on the plea on 18 April
The Supreme Court of India on heard the arguments on the plea seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages in India. The apex court posted the plea for arguments on 18 April.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×