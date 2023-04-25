The fourth day of hearing in the Supreme Court on Tuesday on a batch of pleas seeking legal sanction for same-sex marriage witnessed two members of the five-judge Constitution bench joining the proceedings virtually.

According to PTI, while Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, Justice Hima Kohli, and Justice PS Narasimha were physically present in the courtroom, Justice SK Kaul and Justice SR Bhat joined virtually.

"We will have a hybrid Constitution bench hearing today because Justice Kaul is recovering from a fall. Justice Bhat tested positive (for COVID-19) on Friday. So, they have joined virtually," the CJI said.

During the hearing in the Supreme Court, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud offered to take a small break in the proceedings if Justice SK Kaul, who was joining virtually, needed to be more comfortable during the day-long hearing.

The fourth day of the hearing resumed with senior advocate Geeta Luthra presenting her arguments on behalf of the petitioners.

Justice Bhat said he has noticed that four to five volumes of documents, including the entire judgement in the historic Kesavananda Bharati case that laid down the path-breaking concept of the "basic structure" of the Constitution, have been filed in the matter.

"We have put the entire volume of the Kesavananda Bharati case and everything associated with it on the web page (of the apex court). Who has included this here?" the CJI asked.

On Monday, the Supreme Court marked the 50th anniversary of the Kesavananda Bharati verdict by creating a webpage with information related to the arguments, written submissions, and judgment of the case, which is dedicated to the public, including researchers.

During the hearing of the same-sex marriage case, the Supreme Court had said on April 20 that it may redefine the concept of marriage which is an evolving notion, and it could be the next step after decriminalising consensual homosexual relationships.

This observation acknowledged that same-sex individuals could live in a stable relationship similar to marriage.

The bench had not agreed to the contention that unlike heterosexuals, same-sex couples cannot take proper care of their children.

It had pondered over whether the relationship between a man and a woman is so fundamental to the Special Marriage Act that substituting them with the term "spouses" will amount to redoing the legislation.

The Supreme Court, while hearing arguments on the same-sex marriage case, made a detailed reference to its 2018 ruling which had decriminalized consensual homosexual relations.

The court stated that this decision paved the way for two consenting adults of the same gender to live in a relationship similar to marriage.

Senior advocate K V Viswanathan, appearing for one of the petitioners, had argued that recognition should be given to same-sex marriage and that procreation is not a valid ground to deny such couples the right to marry.

He had said LGBTQIA (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, pansexual, two-spirit, asexual, and ally) people are as much qualified to adopt or bring up children as heterosexual couples.

During the hearing on April 19, the apex court had said the state cannot discriminate against an individual based on sexual characteristics over which the person has no control.

It had asserted that the Centre has no data to back up its claim that the concept of same-sex marriage is "elitist" or "urban".The Centre, in one of its affidavits filed in the apex court, termed the petitions a reflection of an "urban elitist" view for social acceptance and said recognition of marriage is essentially a legislative function which the courts should refrain from adjudicating.

(With inputs from PTI)