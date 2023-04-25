Same-sex marriage: Two judges join SC's hearing virtually on fourth day of hybrid proceedings2 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 12:27 PM IST
- The fourth day of the hearing resumed with senior advocate Geeta Luthra presenting her arguments on behalf of the petitioners.
The fourth day of hearing in the Supreme Court on Tuesday on a batch of pleas seeking legal sanction for same-sex marriage witnessed two members of the five-judge Constitution bench joining the proceedings virtually.
