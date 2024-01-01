Same-sex marriage verdict: CJI DY Chandrachud has ‘no regrets’, says ‘outcome of judgement never personal’
Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Monday said that he does not regret the Supreme Court's verdict in the same-sex marriage case and the outcome of a judgment is never personal to a judge. While speaking with the news agency PTI, Justice Chandrachud chose to stay silent on the criticism by jurists and other legal professionals on the Supreme Court's verdict upholding the abrogation of Article 370.