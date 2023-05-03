Same-sex marriage: ‘Will go by Constitution, not by what people want,' says SC as govt signals acceptance3 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 05:32 PM IST
CJI Chandrachud said that the apex court has to go by the constitution and constitutional morality and not with what people want
While hearing the same-sex marriage case, Supreme Court on Wednesday affirmed that the court will go with the constitution and constitutional morality, and not with what people want. The apex court heard the matter for the seventh day and asked the parties to conclude the arguments during the next hearing on 9 May. The government has agreed to the formation of a panel under the chairmanship of the Cabinet Secretary to discuss the genuine human concerns of same-sex couples on marriage.
