“As a constitutional court, we have an issue... if we go by what young people feel as constitutional court then we have to go by what others feel.. that is why we have to go with what the constitution is and what is constitutional morality.. if we entertain this argument then other side will throw at us what the country wants and we cannot go into that.. this is a social institution which is evolving and court as a facilitator can ensure that there is some development.. if we don't recognize same-sex marriage we do not want you to be with nothing in your hand," CJI Chandrachud said.