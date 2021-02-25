Same-sex marriages: Delhi High Court adjourns hearing till 20 April

Same-sex marriages: Delhi High Court adjourns hearing till 20 April1 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2021, 11:45 AM IST
- The government has informed the Delhi HC that it has prepared its reply to petitions seeking the legal recognition of same-sex marriage
The Delhi High Court on Thursday adjourned the batch of petitions it is hearing for legalisation of same-sex marriages under the Hindu Marriage Act, the Special Marriage Act, and the Foreign Marriage Act to 20 April.
The government has informed the Delhi HC that it has prepared its reply to petitions seeking the legal recognition of same-sex marriage.
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Facebook now required to pay for news in Australia, other countries may follow suit: 10 points3 min read . 11:25 AM IST
Army chief Naravane says Beijing's South China Sea strategy 'won't work with us'5 min read . 11:21 AM IST
Can a vaccinated person still spread the coronavirus?5 min read . 10:56 AM IST
Maharashtra: Over 200 school students, teachers test Covid positive at Washim hostel1 min read . 10:34 AM IST
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.
×