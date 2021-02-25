OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Same-sex marriages: Delhi High Court adjourns hearing till 20 April
After dates were given by the Delhi HC for the filing of counter-affidavit and rejoinders, the matter was posted for further hearing in April.
After dates were given by the Delhi HC for the filing of counter-affidavit and rejoinders, the matter was posted for further hearing in April.

Same-sex marriages: Delhi High Court adjourns hearing till 20 April

1 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2021, 11:45 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The government has informed the Delhi HC that it has prepared its reply to petitions seeking the legal recognition of same-sex marriage

The Delhi High Court on Thursday adjourned the batch of petitions it is hearing for legalisation of same-sex marriages under the Hindu Marriage Act, the Special Marriage Act, and the Foreign Marriage Act to 20 April.

The government has informed the Delhi HC that it has prepared its reply to petitions seeking the legal recognition of same-sex marriage.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The tech giants will now be required to pay for local news content

Facebook now required to pay for news in Australia, other countries may follow suit: 10 points

3 min read . 11:25 AM IST
Army chief General MM Naravane. (ANI Photo)

Army chief Naravane says Beijing's South China Sea strategy 'won't work with us'

5 min read . 11:21 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS

Can a vaccinated person still spread the coronavirus?

5 min read . 10:56 AM IST
Classroom is being sanitized after a teacher found COVID-19 positive, at Kasba Chittaranjan High School in Kolkata on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Maharashtra: Over 200 school students, teachers test Covid positive at Washim hostel

1 min read . 10:34 AM IST
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout