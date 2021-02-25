Subscribe
Home >News >India >Same-sex marriages: Delhi High Court adjourns hearing till 20 April
After dates were given by the Delhi HC for the filing of counter-affidavit and rejoinders, the matter was posted for further hearing in April.

Same-sex marriages: Delhi High Court adjourns hearing till 20 April

1 min read . 11:45 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The government has informed the Delhi HC that it has prepared its reply to petitions seeking the legal recognition of same-sex marriage

The Delhi High Court on Thursday adjourned the batch of petitions it is hearing for legalisation of same-sex marriages under the Hindu Marriage Act, the Special Marriage Act, and the Foreign Marriage Act to 20 April.

The government has informed the Delhi HC that it has prepared its reply to petitions seeking the legal recognition of same-sex marriage.

