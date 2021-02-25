Same-sex marriages: Delhi High Court adjourns hearing till 20 April

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Delhi High Court on Thursday adjourned the batch of petitions it is hearing for legalisation of same-sex marriages under the Hindu Marriage Act, the Special Marriage Act, and the Foreign Marriage Act to 20 April.

