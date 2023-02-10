Samir Arora tweets this interesting thumb rule on stock price movement

The supply and demand of shares, domestic and international macroeconomic indicators, and other market variables impact stock prices every day, but earnings are the most crucial component in determining a company's valuation that impacts the stock price movement. While some individuals have difficulty forecasting stock price movement, others can do it using technical or fundamental research. Samir Arora, the founder of Helios Capital, however, shares his perspectives on the movement of the stock price today. His intriguing notion, which was shared through a Tweet, has generated excitement among stock market observers.

By sharing a thumb rule, Samir Arora said through a Twitter post that “If anyone tweets on the same stock a few times in a short period: understand that its movement/recent performance is bugging him. Normally happens more when a stock is going up and one does'nt have it for then can tweet again and again and still say "no interest"."

Commenting on the post, a Twitter user said “Stocks which are backed by only fancy stories, not by solid business fundamentals and are highly visible on social media, I call them Shringar Caps stocks. Capital protection should be 1st priority, return come next."

Another Twitter user said “Perfect assessment. Also some TV anchors / analysts keep recommending stocks when they have gone down significantly after they have recommended on the hope that retail investors lap it up and price goes up. Serious misleading of retail investors."

“What to understand if someone says on every stock that's going up I told you so, I wrote about it....and remains mum on what doesn't go up or is falling," commented a Twitter user on Samir Arora’s tweet.

Market observers may observe the stock price moving up and down as a result of the Q3FY23 earning announcement now going on.