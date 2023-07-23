Sample search finds 48 drugs sub-standard, one spurious

Sample search finds 48 drugs sub-standard, one spurious1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 10:21 PM IST
Last month, the CDSCO collected 1,273 samples of medicines from different parts of the country to verify the quality of drugs and medicines available in the market.
New Delhi: Keeping a close watch on the quality of drugs being sold in India, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) found 48 drugs to be of “sub-standard quality" and one drug, Heparin injection—used to treat blood clots—was declared “spurious".
