Sample search finds 48 drugs sub-standard, one spurious

New Delhi: Keeping a close watch on the quality of drugs being sold in India, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) found 48 drugs to be of “sub-standard quality" and one drug, Heparin injection—used to treat blood clots—was declared “spurious".

Last month, the CDSCO collected 1,273 samples of medicines from different parts of the country to verify the quality of drugs and medicines available in the market.

This comes in the backdrop of several incidents of cough syrups failing quality checks in other countries with allegations of these medicines being linked to deaths of children.

Furthermore, the Union health & chemical fertilizer minister Mansukh Mandaviya has directed the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to take stringent action against all pharmaceutical manufacturing companies that make spurious drugs. “There shall be no compromise with quality of drugs manufactured in India," he said recently.

“Around 1,273 total samples were collected all over the country...There are 48 drugs which were declared not of standard quality while one drug was found to be spurious," stated a drug alert data list prepared by CDCSO for June, seen by Mint.

Queries sent to the health ministry were not answered.

As and when the CDSCO receives such complaints, the matter is taken up with the state/Union territory Drugs Controller for action as per the provisions of the Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940 and the Drugs & Cosmetics Rules, 1945.

“During 2021-22, approx. 88,844 drug samples were picked and tested in the country out of which 2,545 drug samples were declared not of standard quality and 379 samples were declared spurious or adulterated," said Bharati Pravin Pawar, minister of state in the health ministry, in the ongoing Parliament session while addressing. “In around 592 cases, prosecution has been launched for manufacturing, sale and distribution of spurious/adulterated drugs," she added.

The Act provides stringent penalties for manufacture of spurious medicines and adulteration. Certain offences have also been made cognizable and non-bailable.