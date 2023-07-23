Sample search finds 48 drugs sub-standard, one spurious

“During 2021-22, approx. 88,844 drug samples were picked and tested in the country out of which 2,545 drug samples were declared not of standard quality and 379 samples were declared spurious or adulterated," said Bharati Pravin Pawar, minister of state in the health ministry, in the ongoing Parliament session while addressing. “In around 592 cases, prosecution has been launched for manufacturing, sale and distribution of spurious/adulterated drugs," she added.