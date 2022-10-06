Samples sent for testing: Haryana min Anil Vij on cough syrups flagged by WHO

The cough syrups, manufactured by a Sonipat-based firm that WHO warned to be "contaminated" and "substandard", are not available for sale or marketing in the country, Health Minister Anil Vij said Thursday. He also notified that samples of the same have been sent to the Central Drugs Laboratory in Kolkata for examination. This comes a day after the WHO alerted that the use of medicines could have caused the deaths of 66 children in The Gambia.

