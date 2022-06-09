Samrat Prithviraj box office collection Day 6. Details inside

Samrat Prithviraj box office collection Day 6: The Akshay Kumar film registered a sharp drop at the box office on Day 6, 8 June. The period drama has managed to earn just ₹52 crore till now, according to early estimates
Akshay Kumar-starrer film 'Samrat Prithviraj' is struggling to make its mark in the box office collections. The film is seeing a slow run at the theatres as it seems to have failed to impress the audience.
The Akshay Kumar film registered a sharp drop at the box office on Day 6, 8 June. The period drama has managed to earn just ₹52 crore till now, according to early estimates.
Early trade reports say, Samrat Prithviraj saw a massive drop in occupancy on Day 6. It's single day earning was just ₹3.80 crore. Thus, the total domestic box office collection would now stand at ₹52.45 crore. Meanwhile, Samrat Prithviraj had an overall 9.78 per cent Hindi occupancy on 8 June.
On Day 5, 7 June, Samrat Prithviraj had earned a total of ₹48.65 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had written on Instagram, "#SamratPrithviraj continues its downward trend... Trending is extremely weak, there's zilch hope of covering lost ground on weekdays or next weekend...Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.60 cr, Sun 16.10 cr, Mon 5 cr, Tue 4.25 cr. Total: 48.65 cr. #India biz (sic)."
The BJP-ruled Gujarat on Tuesday accorded tax-free status to 'Samrat Prithviraj'.
"Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has decided to make 'Samrat Prithviraj', a Bollywood movie on the life of India's brave warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan, tax free in the state," the Chief Minister's Office announced through a statement on Twitter.
The announcement by the Gujarat CM came days after three other BJP-ruled states, namely Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand, declared the film tax-free. 'Samrat Prithviraj' was released in theatres countrywide on 3 June. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles.
Earlier, the film was declared tax free in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
In Yash Raj Films' first historical movie, Akshay essays the role of the 12th-century legendary warrior who fought valiantly to protect India from the merciless invader Muhammad Ghori. Former Miss World has made her acting debut with the film, which is helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Manushi portrays the role of Princess Sanyogita.
Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood are also part of the historical film. Last week, the makers organised a special screening for the Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh's CM Yogi Adityanath.
