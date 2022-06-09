Samrat Prithviraj box office collection Day 6. Details inside

Early trade reports say, Samrat Prithviraj saw a massive drop in occupancy on Day 6. It's single day earning was just ₹3.80 crore. Thus, the total domestic box office collection would now stand at ₹52.45 crore. Meanwhile, Samrat Prithviraj had an overall 9.78 per cent Hindi occupancy on 8 June.

