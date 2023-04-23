Samson's RR need contributions from middle-order to tame Kohli's RCB. Match preview, where and when to watch2 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 02:07 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals are currently leading the standings with eight points after four wins and two losses, while Royal Challengers Bangalore are at the fifth spot with three victories and as many defeats.
Table-toppers Rajasthan Royals need more from their fragile middle-order as they look to return to winning ways against an inconsistent but dangerous Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL match here on Sunday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×