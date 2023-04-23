Table-toppers Rajasthan Royals need more from their fragile middle-order as they look to return to winning ways against an inconsistent but dangerous Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL match here on Sunday.

RR are currently leading the standings with eight points after four wins and two losses, while RCB are at the fifth spot with three victories and as many defeats.

But RR have plenty to ponder going by their performance in the last game against Lucknow Super Giants at home.

In Jaiswal and Buttler, RR probably have the most potent opening pair and the duo has been delivering for the side this season. But it is the performance of the middle-order which has become a worry for RR.

Just like RR, RCB too boast of one of IPL's most fearsome opening pairs in du Plessis and Kohli. The two are in form this season, handing RCB terrific starts.

They have so far raised two century stands (148-run partnership against Mumbai Indians, 137 against Punjab Kings), besides adding 44 and 42 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals, respectively.

In the process, both du Plessis and Kohli have smashed four half-centuries each. However, Kohli would like to strike at a better rate.

Glenn Maxwell, too, has shown his hitting prowess in the tournament but has not been consistent enough. RCB would also be looking up to the likes of veteran Dinesh Karthik, Mahipal Lomlor, Shahbaz Ahmed and Suyash Prabhudessai in the middle-order.

RCB's Dream11 Prediction vs RR in IPL 2023 according to Hindustan Times

Openers: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli.

Middle Order: Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai.

All-Rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed

RR's Dream11 Prediction vs RCB in IPL 2023 according to Hindustan Times

Openers: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Middle Order: Dhruv Jurel, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal.

All-Rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin.

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Adam Zampa.

Where is the IPL 2023 match, RCB vs RR?

The IPL 2023 match,Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

When will the RR vs RCB match start?

The IPL 2023 match, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, will start at 3:30 pm IST on Sunday(April 202).

How to watch it on TV?

The IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.