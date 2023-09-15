Mfg firms lead IIT placements

Mfg firms lead IIT placements2 min read 15 Sep 2023, 11:04 PM IST
MUMBAI : Electronics giant Samsung, consulting and IT services leader Accenture and manufacturing conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) are among the early recruiters at the youngest Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) this year, placement executives said. The compensation offered ranges from ₹6 lakh to ₹48 lakh.