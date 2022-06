According to the company statement, this is the first time an offer of this kind is available on on Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and the recently launched Galaxy S22 series, reported Zee News. The offer is in partnership with HDFC Bank and can be availed at retail outlets pan India.

For the 24 month 'No Cost EMI' offer on Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22, an EMI begins at as low as ₹3,042, while for Galaxy S22 Ultra, an EMI of ₹4,584 will be charged.

"Consumers are at the centre of everything we do at Samsung. Taking another big step to make their lives easier, we are extremely happy to introduce a never-before 24 Months No Cost EMI offer with HDFC bank on our premium Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G. This offer will help more consumers experience the latest technology from Samsung and also help us unlock new demand for our flagship and foldable smartphones," Zee News quoted Samsung India's Head of Product Marketing Aditya Babbar as saying.

Apart from this, consumers can also avail 24 Months No Cost EMI on Samsung's foldable smartphones – Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Flip3 5G.

"Both devices are premium foldable smartphones built with the craftsmanship and flagship innovations that Samsung users have come to love and expect," the firm claims.