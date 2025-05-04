Samsung challenges $520 million tax demand in India, points to Reliance practice

Samsung has asked an Indian tribunal to quash a $520 million tax demand for allegedly misclassifying imports of networking gear, arguing officials were aware of the practice as India's Reliance imported the same component in a similar manner for years, documents show, as reported by Reuters.
Samsung becomes the second major foreign company in recent months to challenge an Indian tax demand.
(This is a breaking news)
(With inputs from Reuters)
