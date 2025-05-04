Samsung challenges $520 million tax demand in India, points to Reliance practice

Samsung is contesting a $520 million tax demand in India, claiming officials knew about the misclassification of imports. The company highlights that Reliance has followed similar practices for years, making it the second major foreign firm to challenge an Indian tax demand recently.

Published4 May 2025, 12:12 PM IST
Samsung has asked an Indian tribunal to quash a $520 million tax demand for allegedly misclassifying imports of networking gear, arguing officials were aware of the practice as India's Reliance imported the same component in a similar manner for years, documents show, as reported by Reuters.

Samsung becomes the second major foreign company in recent months to challenge an Indian tax demand.

(This is a breaking news)

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published:4 May 2025, 12:12 PM IST

