Samsung data leak - How staffers accidentally shared company secrets via ChatGPT1 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 09:10 PM IST
Within the first 20 days of being authorized for use at Samsung's semiconductor facilities, there have been three separate incidents of employees leaking data.
As the ChatGPT wave gains momentum, Samsung employees have come under fire for accidentally leaking confidential data. The company has reportedly seen three separate instances of employees leaking data within a span of 20 days. Engineers at the semiconductor division had been allowed to use ChatGPT to fix problems with the source code.
