Samsung, OnePlus woes threaten premium smartphone growth in India
Shouvik Das 4 min read 12 Nov 2024, 02:41 PM IST
- Samsung, OnePlus see sales of premium smartphones fall this festival season as buyers cite lack of innovation.
NEW DELHI : India’s premium smartphones market witnessed a surprisingly muted festive period as buyers deferred purchases citing lack of innovation, according to retailers and distributors.
