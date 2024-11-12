Samsung, OnePlus woes threaten premium smartphone growth in India

“I wanted to shift to the Android ecosystem ... (with) Samsung’s Galaxy S24 lineup. However, I decided to put off my purchase because the retailer near my residence is awaiting stock of the company’s Galaxy S22 model from two years ago," Rana said. “The new generation’s AI features felt completely surplus, and the Galaxy S24 seemed too expensive for its overall feature set. With the S22, I can get almost the same experience for half the price."