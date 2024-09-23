Samsung’s protesting workers at Chennai plant to move court if police prohibit strike. What are their demands?

  • More than 1,000 Samsung workers have been on strike since September 9 to get their demands implemented, including a wage hike and 8-hour work.

Workers of Samsung factory take part in a sit-in protest demanding higher wages at Sriperumbudur near Chennai on Monday.
Workers of Samsung factory take part in a sit-in protest demanding higher wages at Sriperumbudur near Chennai on Monday.(PTI)

Workers of Samsung India, who are protesting against low wages and long working hours, may approach the court if police prohibit their strike near the electronics company's factory near Chennai, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) Tamil Nadu Secretary Muthukumar said on Monday.

More than 1,000 Samsung workers have been on strike since September 9 to get their 20 demands implemented, including wage hike, union recognition and 8-hour work.

 

“If police are not allowing us to protest here again, we will take this matter to court and get our rights,” Muthukumar said.

“After three rounds of negotiations with them (Samsung management), no amicable decision was reached, when the employees tried to march towards the collector's office, they were arrested by the police,” he added.

Earlier, Muthukumar said that the Samsung management had initiated a case in a court that the protesting workers should sit 500 metres away from the factory, while they were already sitting 2 kilometres away.

The CITU leader said: “The Samsung management has initiated a case in the Kanchipuram court that we should sit 500 metres away from their premises but we are nearly two kilometers away and blamed us saying that the striking employees have been indulging in brainwashing the employees who have been going to work.”

The workers union has threatened that the protests will continue until the demands are met.

Earlier, the Samsung management had asked the workers to disband the union, and was hindering the recognition of unions by raising various complaints.

Muthukumar also said: “Our demands were not met and the management has urged us to disband the union. They are hindering the recognition of the union by raising complaints. When the union decided to stop overtime, the management forced employees to work overtime for up to 11 hours.”

The first and second rounds of talks had failed with the state labour department and labour minister in the Secretariat.

On Monday, several protesting workers were arrested by the police when they entered Kanchipuram. They were later released in the evening.

A case has been filed against more than 100 employees.

