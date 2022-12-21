Samudrayaan Mission to send people 6000 mtr below sea level for exploration: Jitendra Singh

For deep sea exploration, MATSYA 6000 is being designed and developed by the National Institute of Ocean Technology, Chennai, under the Ministry of Earth Sciences. It has an endurance of 12 hours under normal operation and 96 hours in case of emergency for human safety.
New Delhi: Samudrayaan Mission aims to send three people to a depth of 6000 metre in a vehicle called ‘MATSYA 6000’ for exploration of deep-sea resources like minerals, said Union minister of state for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh.
In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, the minister said that this mission was expected to be realised by 2026.
Singh added that MATSYA 6000 is being designed and developed by the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Chennai under the Ministry of Earth Sciences. “It has an endurance of 12 hours under normal operation and 96 hours in case of emergency for human safety."
He said that the design of the vehicle is completed and realization of various components of the vehicle is in progress. “Manned submersible facilitates the direct observation by the human in deep ocean in exploring mineral resources rich in nickel, cobalt, rare earths, manganese etc. and collection of samples, which can be used for analysis."
The minister added that apart from the scientific research and technological empowerment as the benefits, this mission has immediate spin-offs in the form of underwater engineering innovations in asset inspection, tourism and promotion of ocean literacy.
“Development of 6000 m depth rated Integrated Mining Machine and unmanned vehicles (tethered and automated) to explore deep sea resources and biodiversity assessment," Singh said.
The Centre had approved the Deep Ocean Mission at a total budget of ₹4,077 crore for five years. The estimated cost for the first phase for the three years (2021-2024) is ₹2,823.4 crore.
India has a unique maritime position, a 7517 km long coastline, which is home to nine coastal states and 1,382 islands. The mission aims to boost the central government’s vision of ‘New India’ that highlights the blue economy as one of the ten core dimensions of growth.
