Samyukt Kisan Morcha to organise mass protests across India from Aug 1-15

Samyukt Kisan Morcha to organise mass protests across India from Aug 1-152 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 10:56 PM IST
To press for their demands of legal sanctity of MSP, pension and a comprehensive crop insurance scheme, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) today announced a series of nationwide mass protests starting between 1 to 15 August
To press for their demands of legal sanctity of MSP, pension and a comprehensive crop insurance scheme, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) Sunday announced a series of nationwide mass protests starting between 1 to 15 August.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×