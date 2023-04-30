Samyukt Kisan Morcha to organise mass protests across India from Aug 1-15

To press for their demands of legal sanctity of MSP, pension and a comprehensive crop insurance scheme, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) Sunday announced a series of nationwide mass protests starting between 1 to 15 August.

The decision to organise the 15 days nationwide mass protest was taken at the national meeting of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha held today in New Delhi.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella organisation of various farm unions, said over 200 farmer leaders of the various constituent organisations of the farmer’s body attended the meet.

"This will include leading large protest marches to all Members of Parliament and key political leaders in their home constituencies and submitting memoranda to them, warning them to immediately resolve all farmers demands failing which they will face further protests," the Samyukt Kisan Morcha said in a statement.

Giving the details of the agitation, the farm body said, in the months of May, June and July, state and district level conventions of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha will be held in every state/UT to galvanise and organise farmers and farm workers.

Between August 1 to 15, mass protests in coordination with workers unions and organisations willbe held to put an end to the sale of interest of farmers and workers to corporates by the Centre, the statement added.

"Between September to mid-November, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha leaders will organise massive all-India yatras across the country. These yatras will specially focus on states that will see assembly elections such as Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, etc," the statement said.

The farmers body also announced 'India Shaheedi Diwas' to be observed on October 3, the day eight people, including four farmers, were killed in 2021.

"On November 26, the day on which the historic Dilli Chalo march of farmers reached the borders of Delhi, 'Vijay Diwas' shall be celebrated by way of holding day-night dharna for at least three days in all state capitals," it said.