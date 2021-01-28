Subscribe
Home >News >India >Samyukta Kisan Morcha blames Centre, Deep Sidhu for making farmers rally violent
Farmers at the Red Fort during a protest against farm laws introduced by the government, in Delhi, on Jan 26, 2021.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha blames Centre, Deep Sidhu for making farmers rally violent

1 min read . 10:08 AM IST ANI

Along with some individuals and organizations, like Deep Sidhu and Kisan Majdoor Sangarsh Committee led by Satnam Singh Pannu, the government made this movement violent, the SKM said

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) blamed the Central government, actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu and the Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee (KMSC) for the violence during the farmers' 'tractor march' in Delhi on January 26 against the agriculture laws.

"Along with some individuals and organizations, like Deep Sidhu and Kisan Majdoor Sangarsh Committee led by Satnam Singh Pannu, the government made this movement violent. We clarify that we dissociate ourselves from violent actions which took place at Red Fort and other parts of Delhi," the SKM, the union of over 40 farmer unions. said in a statement.

Also Read | Battered infra dream awaits a new deal

The names of Sidhu and gangster Lakka Sadana have been included in an FIR registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence at Red Fort in Delhi on Tuesday.

During the farmers' tractor rally on Tuesday, videos went viral on social media showing Sidhu handing over a flag to a man to hoist on the ramparts of the Red Fort.

After the Red Fort incident of rampage and flag hoisting, Sidhu posted a video on his Facebook page claiming that, "We have only hoisted the Nishan Sahib at the Red Fort while exercising our democratic right to protest."

SKM had earlier called the violence a conspiracy by the anti-farmer forces which tried to 'delegitimise the movement'.

"When the farmer organisations declared a programme of Kisan Parade on 26 January, anti-social elements like Deep Sidhu and others, along with the said farmer organisation attempted to torpedo the agitation," the union said on Wednesday.

Farmer unions including SKM and All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) distanced themselves from the violent incidents that shook Delhi on the occasion of Republic Day.

