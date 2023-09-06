comScore
Sanatan Dharma Row: PM Modi addresses Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark, says 'needs proper response'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Udhayanidhi Stalin's ‘Sanatan Dharma’ remark, which has caused a stir amid political circles in India. PM Modi said Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's "Sanatana Dharma" remark needs ‘ proper response’.

Prime Minister Modi's remarks come a day after Udhayanidhi Stalin flagged President of India Droupadi Murmu not being invited to inauguration of new Parliamnet building, as an example of discrimination by the practioners of Sanatan Dharma.

He has repeatedly said he is ready to face any legal action for his comments. There are reports that attempts are being made to get the Tamil Nadu Governor's sanction to initiate action against him.

Earlier in the day, an FIR was registered here against DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge for allegedly outraging religious feelings, police said on Wednesday.

Stalin was booked for his call to eradicate Sanatan Dharma and Kharge for backing his remark, they said.

The two were booked under sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts to outrage religious feelings) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different religious groups) of the IPC at Civil Lines Police Station here on Tuesday.

(This is a breaking news. Come back for more updates)

Updated: 06 Sep 2023, 05:02 PM IST
