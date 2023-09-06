FIR filed against Udhayanidhi Stalin and Priyank Kharge for outraging religious feelings with remarks on Sanatan Dharma.

Sanatan Dharma Remark Row: An FIR was registered against Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge for allegedly outraging religious feelings, police said on Wednesday.

The two were booked under sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts to outrage religious feelings) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different religious groups) of the IPC at Civil Lines Police Station here on Tuesday, according to PTI reports.

Police said that Udhayanidhi Stalin was booked for his call to eradicate Sanatan Dharma and Priyank Kharge for backing his remarks.

The FIR came at the complaint of lawyers Harsh Gupta and Ram Singh Lodhi who highlighted media reports on Stalin's statement alleging that the politician's comments had hurt their feelings, as per PTI reports.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin has come under severe criticism since he mentioned on Saturday that Sanatan Dharma should not merely be opposed but eradicated.

And, unfazed by the widespread opposition to his anti-Sanatan Dharma stand, he yesterday said he would continue to raise his voice against Sanatan Dharma.

"I will again and again about the issue that I spoke about at the event on Saturday. I will speak more. I told that day itself that I am going to talk about the issue which is going to irritate many and that is what has happened," Stalin said on Monday.

The INDIA alliance seems to be divided over the Sanatana Dharma remark row, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders slammed Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for “unadulterated hate speech".

The Congress, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Aam Aadmi Party, who are a part of the Opposition INDIA bloc distanced themselves from the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's son for commenting on Sanatana Dharma.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the people should not comment on anything that may hurt the religious sentiments of the people adding that she respects Sanatana Dharma.

"It is shocking that a responsible politician should make this kind of a totally unacceptable statement. I have the highest regard for the magnificent Tamil culture but I take strong objection to the statement made by Thiru Udhayanidhi," Congress leader Karan Singh said.

(With PTI inputs)