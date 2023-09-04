DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's allegation that Sanatan Dharma is against social justice and it should hence be eradicated has kicked off a political storm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the Tamil Nadu Minister remained defiant on Monday and said, "Day before yesterday I spoke at a function about it (Sanatana Dharma). Whatever I said, I'll repeat the same thing again and again...I included all the religions and not just Hindus...I spoke condemning the caste differences that's all..."

An unfazed Udhayanidhi, son of Chief Minister M K Stalin, said his is the voice of the oppressed people and he is prepared to confront challenges, be it in a court of law or the people's court.

Likening Sanatan Dharma to coronavirus, malaria, and fever caused by dengue virus and mosquitoes, Udhayanidhi said such things should not be opposed but destroyed.

In his address at a meet of Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association here on Saturday, Udhayanidhi said Sanatan is against equality and social justice.

Udhayanidhi said the very name Sanatan is from Sanskrit. "What is the meaning of Sanatan? It is eternal, that is, it cannot be changed; no one could pose any question and that is the meaning." Sanatan divided people on the basis of caste, he alleged.

Udhayanidhi further said on microblogging site ‘X’, "Sanatan Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion." Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality, the DMK leader claimed.

Udhayanidhi said he stood firmly by every word he had spoken on behalf of the oppressed and marginalised people who suffer due to Sanatan Dharma.

"I am ready to present extensive writings of Periyar and Ambedkar, who conducted in-depth research on Sanatan Dharma and its negative impact on society in any forum."

"Let me reiterate the crucial aspect of my speech: I believe, like the spread of diseases like COVID-19, dengue, and malaria by mosquitoes, that Sanatan Dharma is responsible for many social evils. I am prepared to confront any challenges that come my way, whether in a court of law or the people's court. Stop spreading fake news."

Udhayanidhi, in his address at the writers meet, said late chief minister and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi dealt a severe blow to Sanatan by establishing equality neighbourhoods (Samathuvapuram) and getting people belonging to all communities settled in a single place.

Udhayanidhi, who also holds the sports development portfolio, alleged that while Sanatan enslaved women and did not allow them to step out of their homes, they are today making achievements in sports and many women are also financially independent.

"What did Sanatan do to women? It pushed women, who lost their husbands, into fire (the erstwhile practice of Sati), it tonsured the heads of widows and made them wear white saris. Child marriages too happened."

"What did the Dravidam (the Dravidian ideology followed by DMK regime) do? It gave fare-free travel for women in buses, gave ₹1,000 monthly assistance to girl students for their college education." From September 15, women beneficiaries would be getting ₹1,000 monthly assistance (basic income scheme).

"Let us take a vow to win in all the 39 Parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu and the one segment in Puducherry (in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls). Let Sanatan fall, Dravidam win," Udhayanidhi said.