Sanatan Dharma remark: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, 'Great regard for Tamil Nadu people but...'2 min read 05 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee urges people to avoid commenting on matters that may hurt religious sentiments, respects Sanatan Dharma. Udhayanidhi Stalin faces criticism for his controversial remark against Sanatan Dharma.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has shared on opinion on DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's controversial remark regarding the Sanatan Dharma. According to Banerjee, people should not comment on anything that may hurt the religious sentiments of the people adding that she respects Sanatan Dharma.