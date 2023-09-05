West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee urges people to avoid commenting on matters that may hurt religious sentiments, respects Sanatan Dharma. Udhayanidhi Stalin faces criticism for his controversial remark against Sanatan Dharma.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has shared on opinion on DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's controversial remark regarding the Sanatan Dharma. According to Banerjee, people should not comment on anything that may hurt the religious sentiments of the people adding that she respects Sanatan Dharma.

"I have a great regard for the people of Tamil Nadu. But my humble request to them, every religion has its separate sentiments. India is a secular country, it is a democratic country and at the same time, unity in diversity is our origin. So, I respect Sanatan Dharma. We go to temples, mosques, churches everywhere. We should not be involved in any matter which may hurt any section," the Bengal CM told news agency ANI.

She said instead of 'condemning', one should avoid commenting on anything which may hurt the major section or the small section. "We have to remember unity in diversity," CM Banerjee added.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin has come under severe criticism since he mentioned on Saturday that Sanatan Dharma should not merely be opposed but eradicated. And, unfazed by the widespread opposition to his anti-Sanatan Dharma stand, he yesterday said he would continue to raise his voice against Sanatan Dharma.

"I will again and again about the issue that I spoke about at the event on Saturday. I will speak more. I told that day itself that I am going to talk about the issue which is going to irritate many and that is what has happened," Stalin said on Monday.

"Sanatanam (as pronounced in Tamil) enslaved women," he said adding there once used to be the practice of Sati in which widows sacrificed their lives by jumping into their husbands' funeral pyre. "These are all Sanatanam. This is what I stressed upon eradicating. I will continue to say so," he added.

He also said he was unfazed by any threats to his life over the issue.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has questioned the silence of the Opposition bloc on the issue and accused the alliance of being against the Hindu religion.

Several Union ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Prahlad Patel, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Anurag Thakur took on the opposition alliance and asked it not to play with Hindu sentiments.

A petition has been filed by Muzaffarpur-based advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha before a court in Bihar against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and his son Udayanidhi, alleging that the remarks have hurt Hindu sentiments.

Ojha, known for his petitions against political bigwigs and other celebrities, has sought the trial of the Tamil Nadu CM and his son, who is also a cabinet minister, under sections of the Indian Penal Code. The matter has been posted for hearing on September 14.