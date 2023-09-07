Sanatan Dharma row: Delhi lawyer approaches Supreme Court seeking FIR against Udhayanidhi Stalin1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 09:21 PM IST
Delhi lawyer files plea seeking FIR against Udhayanidhi Stalin for controversial remarks; Congress supports 'Sarva Dharma Sambhav'.
A Delhi-based lawyer has filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking FIR against Udhayanidhi Stalin amid furore over his ‘sanatan Dharma’ remarks. Advocate Vineet Jindal has urged the initiation of legal proceedings against the Tamil Nadu Minister. The senior DMK leader had trigged an uproar this week after calling for the eradication of 'Sanatan Dharma.'