A Delhi-based lawyer has filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking FIR against Udhayanidhi Stalin amid furore over his ‘sanatan Dharma’ remarks. Advocate Vineet Jindal has urged the initiation of legal proceedings against the Tamil Nadu Minister. The senior DMK leader had trigged an uproar this week after calling for the eradication of 'Sanatan Dharma.' {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Advocate Jindal, who identifies as a follower of Sanatan Dharma, has expressed his grievance over what he perceives as "hate speech" uttered by Chief Minister MK Stalin's son. It is worth noting that the aggrieved lawyer had previously filed a complaint with the Delhi Police Commissioner, urging them to take action against the DMK leader under penal provisions. However, as of now, no First Information Report has been registered in response to the complaint.

The application presented to the Supreme Court, submitted through Advocate RK Choudhary, serves a dual purpose. Not only does it seek legal action against Udhayanidhi Stalin, but it also calls for a contempt of court action against both Delhi and Chennai police forces. This request for contempt action stems from the alleged failure of the police to register a suo motu FIR for hate speech, as mandated by the Supreme Court's prior order on such matters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile the Congress has sought to distance itself from the brewing controversy surrounding Udhayanidhi Stalin's comments.

Congress leader Pawan Khera emphasized the party's long-standing belief in ‘Sarva Dharma Sambhav’ on Thursday – a principle that advocates equal respect for all religions and faiths. Khera emphasized that no particular faith should be considered inferior to another and that both the Constitution of India and the Congress party uphold these principles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Khera further noted that the Congress had consistently adhered to these principles throughout its history, from the Constituent Assembly debates to the present day. He reassured that there would be no reconsideration of these fundamental principles in the party's approach to the Constitution of India.

(With inputs from agencies)