Sanatan Dharma row: PM Modi's 'give befitting reply' message provocative, says Siddaramaiah
Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah Thursday said it does not behove Prime Minister Narendra Modi to advise his ministers to give 'befitting reply' on the Sanatan Dharma row, he would like to remind him of what Atal Bihari Vajpayee had said to him in 2002 on rajdharma.