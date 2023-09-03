Sanatana Dharma Remark Row: SC lawyer files complaint with Delhi Police

A Supreme Court lawyer on Sunday filed a complaint with Delhi Police against Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over a controversial remark on ‘Sanatana Dharma’. He claimed that the Tamil Nadu CM's son made a provocative, inflammatory, derogatory, and inciting statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Being a Hindu and Sanatan dharma follower, my religious sentiments are hurt by statements made by Udhayanidhi Stalin called for eradicating Sanatan dharma and further comparing Sanatan with Mosquitoes, dengue, corona, and malaria," said Complainant Vineet Jindal, a practising lawyer as quoted by ANI.

He further said, "His words show his hatred towards Sanatan Dharma. He is an MLA and Minister in the Karnataka Government taking oath to work as per the constitution of our Country."

“He must respect all the regions but he intentionally made a provocative and defamatory statement for the Sanatan Dharma with the intent to promote enmity between groups on the grounds of religion," the complainant said, ANI reported.

The complainant also added that Udhayanidhi Stalin by making such a statement has committed offences under sections 153A and B, 295A,298 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code which are cognizable offences and very serious in nature.

"I, therefore, request you to lodge an FIR against him under the above-said section," he said.

On Saturday, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “Sanatana is like malaria and dengue and so it must be eradicated and not opposed."

The remarks also sparked a significant backlash on social media, with numerous individuals urging for legal action to be taken against the Tamil Nadu minister.

BJP's Amit Malviya took to X and slammed MK Stalin adding, "Rahul Gandhi speaks of 'Mohabbat ki dukaan' but Congress ally DMK's scion talks about eradicating Sanatana Dharma."

"Congress's silence is support for this genocidal call. INDIA Alliance, true to its name, if given an opportunity, will annihilate the millennia-old civilization that is Bharat," Malviya said.

(With ANI inputs)