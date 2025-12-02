Sanchar Saathi: Jyotiraditya Scindia touts 20 crore user base, massive fraud crackdown amid row; ‘public trust rising’

Sanchar Saathi: Union Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, in a recent social media post on platform X, touted the Sanchar Saathi app's increasing user base in India as the people of the nation are trusting the government's fraud crackdown move.

“People's trust in Sanchar Saathi is steadily increasing,” said Jyotiraditya Scindia in his post on X.

How many people are using the app? Scindia shared that the application, which is aimed at reducing the misuse of telecom resources for cyber fraud and ensuring telecom cybersecurity, has witnessed more than 20 crore people using its portal so far.

According to his post shared on 2 December 2025, more than 1.5 crore users have connected to their portal using the mobile application. Scindia highlighted how over 1.43 crore mobile numbers have been disconnected after the citizens using the apps have selected its “Not My Number” feature.

“26 lakh mobile phones have been traced, of which 7.23 lakh phones have been successfully returned to citizens,” said Jyotiraditya Scindia, focusing on Sanchar Saathi's capability to crack down on fraud.

The Union Minister's data also suggests that 40.96 lakh fraudulent mobile connections have been reported and disconnected, while 6.2 lakh fraud-linked IMEI numbers have been blocked with the help of the government-run app.

“This initiative is a significant step towards strengthening protection, transparency, and a customer-first approach,” said Scindia in his post.

What is Sanchar Saathi App? Sanchar Saathi is a newly launched application by the central government which aims to safeguard the digital security of every citizen in India, protecting them from forms of telecom and online fraud.

Mint reported earlier how the application is now available on both iOS and Android and has been downloaded over 5 million times since its launch. Once the application is installed on the users' devices, they will be able to block lost or stolen mobile phones across all telecom networks in India.

The Sanchar Saathi app also features a Chakshu facility, which lets its users report fraudulent calls, SMS or WhatsApp messages.

According to the report, after a user installs the Sanchar Saathi app on their Android device, they will be required to give permissions for the host (government) to have access to the user's call logs, camera, notifications, phone calls and SMS through an internet connection.

Can you delete the Sanchar Saathi App? Yes, the users of the Sanchar Saathi app will be able to freely decide whether or not to keep the application on their mobile phones in order to avail the benefits, and can delete the app from their phone anytime.

“This is a completely voluntary and democratic system—users may choose to activate the app and avail its benefits, or if they do not wish to, they can easily delete it from their phone at any time,” said Scindia in his post.

Since the application has been launched, India's opposition parties have targeted the Union government over its directive to mobile companies to pre-install the Sanchar Saathi app on cell phones, calling it a ‘dystopian’ tool for ‘snooping’ on citizens.