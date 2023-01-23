Sand artist creates sculpture of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to commemorate his birth anniversary. See pics2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 03:31 AM IST
- PM Modi will also virtually participate in the events around the celebration and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is already in Andaman and Nicobar taking stock of the activities
As India celebrates the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on 23rd January, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture of Netaji, using 450 steel bowls at Puri beach in Odisha. PM Modi will also virtually participate in the events around the celebration and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is already in Andaman and Nicobar taking stock of the activities.
