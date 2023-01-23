As India celebrates the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on 23rd January, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture of Netaji, using 450 steel bowls at Puri beach in Odisha. PM Modi will also virtually participate in the events around the celebration and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is already in Andaman and Nicobar taking stock of the activities.

"Giving due respect to the real-life heroes of the country has always been accorded the highest priority by the Prime Minister. Going ahead with this spirit, it has now been decided to name the 21 largest unnamed islands of the island group after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees," PMO stated in the release.

View Full Image Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand sculpture of Subhash Chandra Bose with installation of 450 steel bowls celebrating Bose's birth anniversary (PTI)

The decision is taken while keeping in mind the historical significance of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the crucial time Subhas Chandra Bose spent in the Union Territory. In 1943, Netaji also visited the Cellular Jail of the Island in order to remember the torture Indian prisoners were subjected to by the Britishers.

The naming of the islands will be conducted in a chronological style. For example, the largest island will be named after the first Param Vir Chakra awardee while the second largest will be named after the second Param Vir Chakra awardee and so on.

"These islands have been named after the 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees, viz. Major Somnath Sharma; Subedar and Hony Captain (then Lance Naik) Karam Singh, MM; 2nd Lt. Rama Raghoba Rane; Nayak Jadunath Singh; Company Havildar Major Piru Singh; Capt GS Salaria; Lieutenant Colonel (then Major) Dhan Singh Thapa; Subedar Joginder Singh; Major Shaitan Singh; CQMH. Abdul Hamid; Lt Col Ardeshir Burzorji Tarapore; Lance Naik Albert Ekka; Major Hoshiar Singh; 2nd Lt. Arun Khetrapal; Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon; Major Ramaswamy Parameswaran; Naib Subedar Bana Singh; Captain Vikram Batra; Lt Manoj Kumar Pandey; Subedar Major (then Rifleman) Sanjay Kumar; and Subedar Major Retd (Hony Captain) Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav," PMO further stated.