Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a ‘sandalwood sitar’ to French President Emmanuel Macron during his two-day visit to France. This unique replica of a musical instrument is an art of sandalwood carving that has been practised in Southern India for centuries.

This decorative Sitar carries images of Goddess Saraswati, holding the musical instrument called the Sitar (Veena), the Goddess of knowledge, music, art, speech, wisdom, and learning, as well as the image of Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles. The piece is illustrated with peacocks – the national bird of India and embellished with intricate carvings that reflect the myriad motifs from Indian culture, according to ANI reports.

Apart from Macron, PM Modi also presented gifts to the French President’s spouse, the Prime Minister of France, the President of the French Senate and the President of the French National Assembly.

Brigitte Macron, the President’s Spouse, was presented with a Pochampally Ikat in Sandalwood Box. Pochampally silk ikat fabric, hailing from the town of Pochampally in Telangana is a mesmerizing testament to India's rich textile heritage.

It is renowned for its intricate designs and vibrant colours. The Pochampally silk ikat saree encapsulates the beauty, craftsmanship, and cultural heritage of India, making it a true treasure in the world of textiles. The Ikat silk fabric was presented in a decorative Sandalwood Box.

Prime Minister of France Élisabeth Borne was gifted with a Marble Inlay Work Table, one of the most attractive artworks done on marble, using semi-precious stones. The base marble is found in Makrana, a town in Rajasthan, famous for high-quality marble, as per ANI reports.

In addition, President of the French Senate Gerard Larcher was gifted a sandalwood Hand Carved Elephant Ambavari. The decorative elephant figure is made of pure sandalwood. These exquisite figurines, meticulously carved from fragrant sandalwood, capture the grace and majesty of these magnificent creatures.

Hand Knitted Silk Kashmiri Carpet was gifted to Yaël Braun-Pivet, President of the French National Assembly. The hand-knitted silk carpets from Kashmir are famous all over the world for their softness and craftsmanship. The colours of the Silk Kashmiri carpet and its intricate knotted details differentiate it from any other carpet.

(With ANI inputs)