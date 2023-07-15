Hand Knitted Silk Kashmiri Carpet was gifted to Yaël Braun-Pivet, President of the French National Assembly. The hand-knitted silk carpets from Kashmir are famous all over the world for their softness and craftsmanship. The colours of the Silk Kashmiri carpet and its intricate knotted details differentiate it from any other carpet.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}