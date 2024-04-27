Sandeshkhali arms haul: Suvendu Adhikari demands TMC be declared a terrorist organisation
Following a recovery of arms in Sandeshkhali by the CBI, Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in the Bengal Assembly, has called for the Trinamool Congress, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, to be declared a terrorist organisation.
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari on April 27 demanded that the Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, be declared a terrorist organisation. The demand comes a day after Central Bureau of Investigation said that it has recovered arms and ammunition during a raid at two premises of an alleged associate of Sandeshkhali accused Shahjahan Sheikh.