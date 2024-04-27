Active Stocks
Business News/ News / India/  Sandeshkhali arms haul: Suvendu Adhikari demands TMC be declared a terrorist organisation
Sandeshkhali arms haul: Suvendu Adhikari demands TMC be declared a terrorist organisation

Following a recovery of arms in Sandeshkhali by the CBI, Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in the Bengal Assembly, has called for the Trinamool Congress, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, to be declared a terrorist organisation.

Kolkata: West Bengal Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari (ANI)Premium
Kolkata: West Bengal Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari (ANI)

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari on April 27 demanded that the Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, be declared a terrorist organisation. The demand comes a day after Central Bureau of Investigation said that it has recovered  arms and ammunition during a raid at two premises of an alleged associate of Sandeshkhali accused Shahjahan Sheikh.

“All the weapons found in Sandeshkhali are foreign. Explosives like RDX are used in horrific anti-national activities. All these weapons are used by international terrorists," Adhikari, leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly told news agency ANI. 

“I demand to declare Trinamool Congress as a terrorist organisation," he added. 

Further elaborating on the implications of the weapons' discovery, Adhikari remarked, “People who watched the trailer on the incident in Khadikul, Egra, today watched the movie amid the recovery of RDX and deadly weapons in Sandeshkhali."

The TMC has filed a complaint with Election Commission of India against the CBI over Friday's raid. In the complaint, the TMC accused the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the centre of conspiring with CBI and National Security Guard (NSG).

The recovery included three foreign-made revolvers, one foreign-made pistol, and a significant amount of ammunition. Several documents related to now-suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh were also seized during the operation, which was supported by NSG (National Security Guard), central paramilitary forces, and West Bengal Police.

Visuals from Sarberia in Sandeshkhali as NSG (National Security Guard) operation ended. The NSG team moved from the village with the CBI team, as shared by ANI.

The crackdown, which concluded on Friday, began after the CBI filed three FIRs following the January attack. Adhikari held Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directly responsible for the incident, demanding her arrest and the branding of her party as a terrorist organization.

The recent operations and their findings have escalated tensions in the region, highlighting the ongoing conflict between the ruling TMC and opposition parties in West Bengal.

Published: 27 Apr 2024, 11:55 AM IST
